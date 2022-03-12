WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned 40.63% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. The company had a trading volume of 591,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.36 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

