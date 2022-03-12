WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

VGIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,464. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

