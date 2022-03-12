WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,009 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 845,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,402. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49.

