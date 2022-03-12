WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,819 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 18,277,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.