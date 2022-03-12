WC Walker & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 8.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,513,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $324.40. 66,228,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

