Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 51.1% in February

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 180,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0751 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

