Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 23,695,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,628,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

