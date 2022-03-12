Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. 761,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

