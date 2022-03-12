Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. 761,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.