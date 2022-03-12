Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to Hold

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.34.

WDO stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.