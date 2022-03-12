Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to Hold

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.34.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.