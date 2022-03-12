Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

WU traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

