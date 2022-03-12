WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. WesternZagros Resources ULC, shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.
About WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for WesternZagros Resources ULC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesternZagros Resources ULC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.