WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 66,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.30 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

