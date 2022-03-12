Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

