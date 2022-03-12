Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

WPM traded down C$1.48 on Friday, reaching C$61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,887. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.16. The company has a market cap of C$27.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.