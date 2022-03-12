Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to post sales of $313.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.65 million to $335.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.