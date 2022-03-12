Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $54,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

