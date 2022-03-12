White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $1,041.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,038.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,057.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTM. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.