Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,981,700 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 4,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.
Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
