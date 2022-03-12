Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,981,700 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the February 13th total of 4,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGYF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

