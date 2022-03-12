WhiteCoin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $392.99 million and $6.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.