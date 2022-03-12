Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,956.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $269.66 or 0.00688278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $30,956.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

