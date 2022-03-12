Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,966 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 4.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 1,434,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,764. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

