Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 4.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

T remained flat at $$23.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

