Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The firm has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

