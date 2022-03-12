Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,077 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 4.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in AT&T by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $$23.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

