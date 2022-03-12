Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 5.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,608,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

