Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $50.89 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 11.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,192,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

