Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $50.89 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,192,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

