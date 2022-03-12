Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $169.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

