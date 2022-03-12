Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $8.16 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00020993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.48 or 0.06605362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.62 or 1.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041413 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,365 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

