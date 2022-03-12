WINkLink Tops One Day Volume of $168.34 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $255.90 million and $168.34 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

