WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CXSE opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.