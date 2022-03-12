WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 24th

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 655,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.