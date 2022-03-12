Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.34 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 327.3% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $352.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.29 or 0.06606587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00270337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00747036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00067733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00465724 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00371215 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

