Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,249.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,467 shares of company stock worth $110,241,637 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

