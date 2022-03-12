Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $301,898.79 and $4.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.60 or 0.00011766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.