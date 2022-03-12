Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $39,086.39

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.65 billion and approximately $79.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $39,086.39 or 1.00005246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,474 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.