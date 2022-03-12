Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $487.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $375.80 or 0.00961819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06609761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.54 or 1.00015548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042149 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,344,132 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

