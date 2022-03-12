Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $273.45 or 0.00700378 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $525,288.06 and approximately $547.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

