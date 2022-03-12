WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$200.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.14.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE WSP opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$115.25 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.11. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.36.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 over the last quarter.

WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.