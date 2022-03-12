X World Games Hits Market Cap of $75.63 Million (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. X World Games has a total market cap of $75.63 million and $6.40 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, X World Games has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.56 or 0.06594256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.98 or 1.00090898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041637 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,833,330 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

Buying and Selling X World Games

