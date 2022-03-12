Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.43

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.43 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 203.24 ($2.66). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 26,019 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.43.
Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)
