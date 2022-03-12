Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.43

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.43 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 203.24 ($2.66). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 26,019 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.43.

Get Xaar alerts:

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.