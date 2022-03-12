XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,945. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

