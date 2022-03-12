Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 70.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

