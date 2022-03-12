Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several research firms have commented on XBC.V. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

