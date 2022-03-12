Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Xencor worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Xencor by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 167,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,188 shares of company stock valued at $414,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

