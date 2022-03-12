Xeno Token (XNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.20 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xeno Token has a total market cap of $21.24 million and $18.20 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00105429 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

