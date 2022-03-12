Xion Finance (XGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $433.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $200,702.34 and approximately $433.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

