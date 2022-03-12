Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,230.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $196,226.84 and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

