XMON (XMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.82 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. XMON has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $18,612.51 or 0.47500198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.84 or 0.06601760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,154.34 or 0.99924141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041851 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

