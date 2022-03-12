XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 216.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of XPeng worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.16.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

